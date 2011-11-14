BRIEF-Bharat Financial Inclusion plans 2 lakh kirana points across 16 states
* Says co plans 100% digital financial inclusion with 2 lakh kirana points across 16 states Source text - (http://bit.ly/2smjwwC) Further company coverage:
Nov 14 The U.S. regulator of credit unions said on Monday that it has reached settlements with Citigroup (C.N) and Deutsche Bank Securities (DBKGn.DE) regarding mortgage-backed securities sold to wholesale credit unions.
The National Credit Union Administration said Deutsche Bank Securities has agreed to pay $145 million and Citigroup has agreed to pay $20.5 million. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
SEOUL, June 14 Bank lending to South Korean households rose 6.3 trillion won ($5.60 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday, the fastest rise in six months.