* Merkley, Levin tell regulators to finish Volcker rule this
year
* Senators say time to settle disputes "long overdue"
WASHINGTON Oct 25 Two influential U.S. senators
on Thursday urged regulators to resolve any differences and
finish writing a controversial ban on proprietary trading known
as the Volcker rule.
Senators Jeff Merkley and Carl Levin, the Democrats who
authored the Volcker rule provision in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial law, sent a letter urging regulators to release a
final version of the rule before the end of the year that is
both simpler and stronger than regulators' initial proposal.
The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency and Securities and Exchange
Commission jointly put out a proposed rule a year ago to curb
banks' speculative trading with their own money.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission separately proposed
a similar version of the rule in January.
The Volcker rule was set to take effect in July, but
regulators still have not issued a final version amid some
disagreements over how to make it work.
"As with any rulemaking, different agencies may have their
own perspectives on various provisions," the senators' letter
said. "We are concerned that some ongoing staff-level
differences may be obstructing progress. The time for resolving
those differences is long overdue."
Lawmakers directed regulators to implement the Volcker rule
to prevent banks that receive deposit insurance and other
government backstops from making risky trades, which could
potentially threaten their stability.
Critics of the industry say so-called proprietary trading
was at least partially to blame for the 2007-2009 financial
crisis.
The rule was named for former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, who
championed the reform.
The proposed rule covers trades in securities, futures and
commodity forwards, or contracts to buy or sell a certain amount
of a commodity at a particular point in the future.
Regulators have said there are differences of opinion on how
the rule should be implemented. Progress on the rule slowed when
officials received thousands of comment letters on the initial
300-page proposal, including critical letters saying the rule is
too complex.
At the SEC, both Republican commissioners have called for
regulators to scrap the proposal and start from scratch, saying
the rule as written could threaten the health of U.S. markets.
"I don't think it should surprise anyone that, given the
different nature of the institutions that we regulate, that we
have some different perspectives," SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro
told an audience at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association conference in New York this week.
Schapiro said the agencies' staffs are working well
together. Both Schapiro and CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said
Dodd-Frank requires only the three bank regulators to agree on a
joint rule but they still hope to work out their differences.
Spokesmen at the FDIC, CFTC and SEC did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on the letter from Merkley and
Levin. The OCC declined to comment.
"We have received the letter and plan to respond," Federal
Reserve spokeswoman Barbara Hagenbaugh said in an email.
FDIC Acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg said last month that
regulators plan to finish the rule by the end of the year.
Merkley and Levin urged the regulators to keep that time
frame, arguing that American families and businesses are at risk
until the Volcker rule is in place. They said it is not
necessary for all five regulators to approve the rule at once as
long as a majority of the agencies can agree on a rule.
"Your agencies' ongoing failure to implement these important
protections has left them and our economy at greater risk of
another financial crisis," Merkley and Levin said.
Some supporters have said the Volcker rule could have
prevented multibillion-dollar losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co
, where a strategy meant to balance the bank's overall
credit exposure turned into a risky bet that went wrong.
Regulators are working through a Volcker rule exemption for
trades that banks use to hedge risk or create liquidity in
markets.