WASHINGTON, March 2 U.S. regulators closed
a Georgia community bank on Friday bringing the total number of
closures for the year to 12.
Global Commerce Bank of Doraville, Georgia, which had about
$143.7 million in total assets, was closed and its deposits are
being assumed by Metro City Bank of Doraville, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp announced on Friday.
Global Commerce's three branches will open on Saturday under
the Metro City Bank banner.
This is the third bank in Georgia to be closed this year.
As the economy recovers and the 2007-2009 financial crisis
fades further into the distance, the pace of bank failures has
slowed.
In 2010 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets failed
while 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total assets were
closed in 2011.
Smaller banks, particularly those with less than $1 billion
in assets, have made up the majority of closures the past few
years.
FDIC acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg has said that a big
focus for his agency this year will be examining the state of
community banking industry and what can be done to help small
lenders.
"The role of community banks in our financial system has
been somewhat underappreciated," he said at an event on Friday
at George Washington University Law School.
Gruenberg said community banks provide a large amount of
loans to small businesses.