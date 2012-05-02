NEW YORK May 2 U.S. financial institutions are making good progress adding to their liquid assets, as required by the international Basel III agreement, the U.S. Federal Reserve's top official in charge of regulation said on Wednesday.

"As a whole, we're quite confident that our banks are well ahead of even our accelerated expectations," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said, adding that "stress tests" had helped give the U.S. central bank insight into capital levels at banks.