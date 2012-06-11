* Banks: shareholders want exceptional performance rewarded
* Fed is finalizing post-crisis pay rules
* Wall Street cash bonuses fell 14 pct in 2011
* Banks also concerned about how stress tests conducted
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 11 The Federal Reserve should
allow banks to pay their stars for "exceptional performance" so
long as those employees also get hit in the wallet when their
decisions tank, a group of bank CEOs told Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke and other governors at a recent meeting.
The CEOs told the Fed there is a growing and unnecessary
tension between pay practices that shareholders want and that
the Fed considers acceptable, according a summary of the May 11
meeting posted on the Fed's website on Monday.
"It is commonly perceived that performance goals will be
subject to supervisory criticism unless they are highly
achievable and avoid rewarding exceptional performance," a memo
from the CEOs to the Fed said.
"Shareholders, however, rightfully want to encourage
exceptional effort and corresponding performance, and doing so
should not be viewed as inconsistent with safety and soundness
provided that employees also are exposed to significant downside
risks should they seek to achieve above-average performance
through imprudent or excessive risk-taking."
The bankers offered no specific examples of shareholder
statements on the pay issue.
The Federal Advisory Council is a group of 12 banking
executives that meets with Fed officials four times a year to
discuss how the central bank is supervising the industry.
Bernanke and Fed governors Daniel Tarullo and Janet Yellen
attended the May 11 meeting.
Among the bank executives at the gathering were Citigroup
Inc CEO Vikram Pandit, State Street Corp Chairman
Jay Hooley and Richard Davis of U.S. Bancorp.
Bank pay practices have been under scrutiny since the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Wall Street critics argue that in the lead-up to the crisis,
bank pay practices encouraged employees to take excessive risks
to score big bonuses with little thought of whether risks made
sense for the long-term health of the institution.
The CEOs' comments released on Monday addressed pay guidance
the Fed and other bank regulators issued in June 2010 in
response to these concerns.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law also requires
regulators to write new rules governing pay incentives. A
proposed rule was released in March 2011 but has yet to be
finalized.
Wall Street pay generally has been under pressure since the
financial crisis. The New York State comptroller said in
February that Wall Street cash bonuses for 2011 fell to their
lowest level in three years as volatile trading and stiffer
regulations took a toll on profits.
The securities industry's bonus pool was expected to total
$19.7 billion, down 14 percent from 2010.
MORE CONCERNS
In the meeting, the bankers also raised concerns that
regulators, in their scrutiny of pay, are including employees
whose performance would not significantly impact the health of
the bank.
They also requested that the Fed tailor rules and guidance
more specifically to individual banks and that more time be
given to adjust to requirements.
"Frequent and rapid changes to incentive compensation
programs are not only difficult to implement but also run the
risk of confusing participants," the summary says.
Also on the agenda were the recent stress tests administered
by the Fed to determine if banks have enough capital to
withstand an economic or financial shock.
The results of the tests, which are used to determine if a
bank can boost stock dividends or whether it needs to raise more
capital, were released in March.
The bankers highlighted concerns about the "uncertainty and
confusion" caused by the "significant" differences in the
results between the losses the Fed determined a bank would
suffer in a stressed environment and what the banks' own
analysis showed.