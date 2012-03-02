WASHINGTON, March 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve is giving the financial industry and general public more time to weigh in on new rules that would impose stricter capital and liquidity standards on the nation's largest banks.

The Fed said on Friday it is extending the comment period on the proposal to April 30 from March 31.

It cited "the range and complexity of the issues addressed in the rulemaking" that was required as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.