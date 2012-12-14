WASHINGTON Dec 14 The Federal Reserve will vote
on Friday on whether to propose rules that would subject foreign
banks to tighter capital and liquidity requirements, to protect
U.S. taxpayers from having to bail them out.
Under the proposal, foreign banks would need to subsume all
their subsidiaries under one U.S. holding company, subject to
the same capital standards as U.S. holding companies, and would
need to hold liquidity buffers.
If the U.S. central bank's Board of Governors voted to
release the rules, industry groups would have until the end of
March to submit comments.
Regulators would begin enforcing the proposed rules - which
would be for foreign banks with total global assets of $50
billion or more - in July 2015.