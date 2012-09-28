WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Financial Stability
Oversight Council voted to move a group of nonbanking financial
companies forward in a process that will determine whether they
are so big their failure would destabilize the economy, a
Treasury Department spokesman said on Friday.
During a closed-door meeting, the FSOC decided to notify the
companies under consideration for the "systemically important"
tag, but will not n a me them publicly before the council makes
its final decision, the spokesman said.
The tag translates into stricter oversight from the Federal
Reserve and higher capital and liquidity standards, which some
firms fear will put them at a disadvantage to their smaller
rivals.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law created the
oversight council, whose members include the heads of the
Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, the Securities and
Exchange Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
and the Comptroller of the Currency.
The FSOC is expected to monitor banks and other financial
firms whose failure could pose a serious risk to the financial
system after the U.S. government was forced to bail out
institutions during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
One of the council's tasks is to identify nonbank firms that
it considers systemically important - a controversial process
that some critics say enshrines certain firms as "too big to
fail," while others say it harms those firms by putting them
more firmly under the government's thumb.
Hedge funds and major insurance companies have feared that
they could be designated as systemically important because of
their size and how interconnected they are with other financial
firms. Th e y would then face the type of scrutiny Dodd-Frank
assigned to Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase,
Goldman Sachs and others.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, has called
for the FSOC to suggest rules for money funds. The oversight
council on Friday asked its staff to craft a recommendation for
the group to consider at its November meeting.
The council also discussed other topics related to global
and domestic markets, including the ongoing crisis in Europe,
the Treasury spokesman said.