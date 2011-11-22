WASHINGTON Nov 22 U.S. banks' direct exposure to the European debt crisis is limited but there is a risk of "contagion" should the problems in Europe get worse, acting Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Chairman Martin Gruenberg said on Tuesday.

Gruenberg said the possibility of "contagion" is U.S. regulators' main focus when assessing the threat posed by the European debt crisis. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)