BRIEF-Generali unwilling to contribute to Veneto banks rescue - CEO to paper
June 14 Assicurazioni Generali CEO Philippe Donnet tells Italian daily la Repubblica:
WASHINGTON Nov 22 U.S. banks' direct exposure to the European debt crisis is limited but there is a risk of "contagion" should the problems in Europe get worse, acting Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Chairman Martin Gruenberg said on Tuesday.
Gruenberg said the possibility of "contagion" is U.S. regulators' main focus when assessing the threat posed by the European debt crisis. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW DELHI, June 14 A resolution of Indian banks' bad loans is the "first and primary focus" of the government, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.