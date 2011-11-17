* Shelby says he supports moving FDIC and OCC picks

* Senate vote could occur before the end of the year

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 President Barack Obama moved a step closer on Thursday to getting his picks for top U.S. bank regulators in place when a key Republican said he supports advancing three of the nominees.

Banking agencies have been operating without permanent heads for months, despite making big decisions on how to write reforms in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The nomination last month of former Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Hoenig for a banking post appears to have cleared the way for the Senate to move forward soon on a package of nominees.

On Thursday, Senator Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Banking Committee, said he supports holding votes on the president's choices to lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The FDIC insures individual bank accounts up to $250,000 as well as regulating small banks, and the OCC oversees the national banks.

"We would like to move them all together," Shelby told reporters on Thursday.

Obama has nominated Martin Gruenberg to lead the FDIC and Thomas Curry to lead the OCC.

Hoenig has been nominated to take the No. 2 spot at the FDIC.

Both Curry and Gruenberg currently are members of the FDIC board with Gruenberg serving as the regulator's acting chief.

Shelby said he supports confirming all three so long as they move as a package.

The Senate has not scheduled a vote on the nominees but one could take place after lawmakers return from their Thanksgiving break.

Both the FDIC and OCC are playing key roles in implementing the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

Shelby made clear on Thursday that Republicans still oppose confirming Obama's pick to head the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, unless changes are made to the agency's structure -- changes Democrats oppose.

Hoenig was nominated last month at the suggestion of Republican leaders, according to an aide. Traditionally the president let's the leadership of his rival party select or suggest who should be the FDIC's number two.

Republicans had been reluctant to let the Gruenberg and Curry nominations go forward until their pick had been nominated.

Hoenig's populist positions on how the banking industry should be governed appeal to members of both parties particularly with voters' feelings still raw over the taxpayer bank bailouts during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

From his spot atop the Kansas City Fed from 1991 until Oct. 1, 2011, Hoenig has called for breaking up so-called too big to fail banks.

"I'm not against big, I've said that several times," Hoenig told the Banking Committee Thursday. "I'm against too big to fail because too big to fail does impact the taxpayer in significant ways."

Under Dodd-Frank, large financial institutions are required to write "living wills" that lay out how they could be neatly liquidated if they are about to fail.

The idea is this will prevent taxpayer bailouts like those that occurred during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The FDIC and the Fed can require banks to simplify their operations if these wills prove they cannot be broken up easily.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, who said he supports Hoenig, told the hearing he has heard from large banks that they are concerned he would be too aggressive in pushing the agency to use this authority if he is confirmed.

"The burden is on them to show they are manageable, that their risk will not impact the taxpayer in the future," Hoenig told Corker. "That's capitalism."

(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Bernard Orr)