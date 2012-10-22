WASHINGTON Oct 22 The U.S. futures regulator
approved a plan on Monday to make it easier for foreign
regulators to access U.S. swaps data.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted 3-2 to waive ,
u nder certain circumstances, a requirement that its foreign
counterparts sign indemnification agreements that would make
them liable for any costs arising from lawsuits over shared
data.
Foreign regulators and some lawmakers have said the
indemnification agreements would interfere with data sharing
that is crucial for monitoring risk across the global financial
system.
"The Commission concludes that the confidentiality and
indemnification provisions should not operate to inhibit or
prevent foreign regulatory authorities from accessing data in
which they have an independent and sufficient regulatory
interest," the CFTC said in a statement.
The decision comes as the CFTC faces heavy criticism from
foreign regulators over the way its new swaps rules - called for
by the Dodd-Frank Act, the financial reform law enacted in 2010
- would apply overseas.
Global policymakers are finalizing new rules for the swaps
market after regulators were blindsided by banks' widespread
swaps exposure during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
In May, the CFTC proposed exempting foreign regulators that
require swap repositories to register and report data locally.