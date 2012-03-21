WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. securities
regulator backed the removal of a provision of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law on Wednesday that officials worried could
prevent regulators worldwide from sharing information about
over-the-counter swaps transactions.
"The SEC recommends that Congress consider removing the
indemnification requirement added by the Dodd-Frank law," said
Ethiopis Tafara, director of the Securities and Exchange
Commission's Office of International Affairs.
Chairman Scott Garrett of the House Financial Services
subcommittee said the full committee could act on the repeal as
early as next week. Garrett, a New Jersey Republican, said he
hoped for prompt House approval of a repeal bill.
At issue is language in the 2009 law that requires
authorities to agree, in exchange for access to swaps data, to
offset the cost to U.S. providers of lawsuits over disclosure of
confidential material. The indemnities would be paid to U.S.
regulators and swaps data repositories.
Foreign regulators object to the provision as one-sided, he
said, and could block U.S. access to data from their markets or
encourage local trade repositories that would have no obligation
to report to U.S. regulators.
A Commodity Futures Trading Commision official said the
agency, which oversees the futures market, was working on
"interpretative guidance" giving an exemption to foreign
regulators. CFTC took no position on the repeal bill. Tafara
said overseas authorities "prefer the certainty" of legislation.
The Depository Trust and Clearing Corp, which operates two
swaps repositories, said another issue needed attention,
so-called plenary access to records by regulators. Access should
be limited to records where the regulator has a material
interest, said DTCC.
