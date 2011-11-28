BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger
Nov 28 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday said:
* US long index investment in commodity markets rose $21 billion to $293.4 billion in Oct
* US short index investment in commodities rose $9.7 billion to $93.2 billion
* Index net length in commodity markets rose $11.2 billion to $200.1 billion
* Index net length in commodity markets rose $11.2 billion to $200.1 billion
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, June 13 The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert squarely blaming the North Korean government for a raft of cyber attacks stretching back to 2009 and warning that more were likely.