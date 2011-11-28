Nov 28 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday said:

* US long index investment in commodity markets rose $21 billion to $293.4 billion in Oct

* US short index investment in commodities rose $9.7 billion to $93.2 billion

* Index net length in commodity markets rose $11.2 billion to $200.1 billion

