WASHINGTON Oct 17 U.S. bank regulators plan to
propose new liquidity requirements for U.S. banks next week as
part of efforts to implement an international regulatory
agreement, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
International regulators agreed in an accord known as Basel
III to toughen oversight of banks after giant firms failed or
needed bailouts during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The agreement called for capital rules to reduce banks'
reliance on debt and liquidity rules, which would ensure they
have enough easy-to-sell assets to weather a crisis.
The Fed and other U.S. bank regulators have already approved
rules to implement the portion of the agreement that governs
bank capital. They also proposed certain additional capital
requirements that went beyond the international agreement.
The Fed said in a statement on its website that it planned
to propose new liquidity rules at its Oct. 24 board meeting.
During the financial crisis, some banks got into trouble
because they did not have enough liquid assets on hand to endure
temporary funding freezes.
Liquidity requirements would aim to prevent a repeat of this
by forcing banks to hold minimum amounts of assets that could be
sold relatively quickly in a crunch.
The rules initially were supposed to take effect in 2015.
International regulators decided in January to give banks more
time out of concern for the global economy.