By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. swaps regulator announced on Friday it would give the industry another chance to comment on a rule dictating how much money needs to back uncleared swaps, in light of the release of a new international paper on the reform.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will give the public until Sept. 14 to comment on the rule, which lays out how much margin is needed to back swaps that have not been routed through independent clearinghouses.

The CFTC originally proposed the rule in April 2011, and comments closed in July last year.

The agency said it was opening the proposal back up for discussion because the Bank for International Settlements and the International Organization of Securities Commissions are jointly releasing on Friday a new "consultative paper" on margin requirements for uncleared swaps.

It will allow the agency to "hear further from market participants in light of work being done to internationally harmonize an approach to margin," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement.

DEADLINE APPROACHES

The CFTC was tasked by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law with writing new rules to boost oversight and limit risk in the $650 trillion over-the-counter global swaps market.

Widespread ignorance of swaps exposure at failed investment firm Lehman Brothers and insurer American International Group aggravated the financial crisis, which led to billions of dollars in taxpayer bailouts.

The CFTC also has its eye on commitments made by the G20 countries, which agreed to establish new clearing, reporting and margin rules for swaps players by the end of 2012.

For uncleared trades, regulators want a global minimum margin in place starting January when tough new international capital rules start going into effect for banks.

INTERNATIONAL COORDINATION

One of the most contentious issues has been how to create a fair regime that does not put American firms at a disadvantage when the United States is ahead of most regulators in its swaps reform implementation.

American banks cried foul last year when U.S. bank regulators' version of the margin rules for uncleared swaps subjected the foreign subsidiaries of U.S. banks to the rules while giving a pass to foreign banks.

The CFTC's and the Securities Exchange Commission's proposals were silent on jurisdiction, though the CFTC recently proposed general guidance on the reach of U.S. swaps rules.

None of the U.S. regulators have finalized margin proposals for uncleared swaps.

The report from Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organization of Securities Commissions was also released on Friday.

The report lays out a scheme similar to the CFTC's, Gensler said and will "lower the risk of financial entities, promote clearing and help avoid regulatory arbitrage," Gensler added.

It proposes a standardised margin requirement of between 2 and 15 percent of the size of the trade, depending on the type of asset, as well as its maturity.

The aim is to cover the risks from the contract and to create a financial incentive to use a clearing house.

A clearing house creates a transparent trail for a trade and is backed by a default fund so that a transaction is completed even if one party to a deal goes bust.