By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. regulators have declared
insurer MetLife Inc so big that its failure could
destabilize financial markets, a designation that brings extra
regulation.
MetLife said in a statement on Thursday announcing the
designation that it was disappointed by the decision, made by
the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, and was
considering whether to take the regulators to court over it.
The determination "will harm competition, lead to higher
prices and less choice for consumers, and ultimately could
result in less financial protection for middle-class families,"
MetLife said.
Congress created the risk council in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law
and assigned it to watch for threats to financial stability. The
heads of all major federal financial regulatory agencies sit on
the council, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew leads it.
The group previously declared two insurers, American
International Group Inc and Prudential Financial Inc
, and one commercial lender, GE Capital, as
"systemically" important.
The risk council in September proposed designating MetLife.
The company contested the determination, but it said on Thursday
it had been notified that the council finalized its decision.
A spokesman for the Treasury Department said the council
generally notifies the public one business day after it votes on
a final designation.
MetLife has 30 days to seek a judicial review of the
decision. None of the other companies designated as risky
exercised this option, but MetLife has been more outspoken in
its criticism of the council than the other companies.
It has hired top Washington lawyer Eugene Scalia of law firm
Gibson Dunn, which many observers took as a sign the company
might be preparing a legal challenge.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)