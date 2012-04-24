* Trustee Freeh says never his intention to pay bonuses
By Dave Clarke and Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 24 The trustee managing MF
Global Holdings Ltd's assets in bankruptcy told lawmakers on
Tuesday that he has no plans to pay bonuses to employees of the
collapsed futures brokerage to entice them stay on board while
funds for creditors are recovered.
"Bonuses are not part of my consideration now and they have
not been in the past," Louis Freeh told the Senate Banking
Committee.
Last month, lawmakers and MF Global customers
reacted angrily to reports that Freeh planned to ask a
bankruptcy judge for approval of a retention plan that would
include performance-based incentives for Operating Officer
Bradley Abelow, General Counsel Laurie Ferber and Chief
Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp.
Ferber, Abelow and Steenkamp were kept on the payroll to
help Freeh recover assets for creditors of MF Global's parent
company.
On Tuesday, Freeh said bonuses have never been part of his
plan.
"I want to make it very clear, it was never my intention to
pay any bonuses," he said. "I never had a plan in place to pay
any bonuses to senior executives."
Freeh said there are 15 MF Global employees he needs to keep
on board to manage the bankruptcy smoothly and to ensure that a
$22 million tax refund is secured for the estate.
These employees are "worker bees" and not "insiders"
responsible for the firm's demise, Freeh said.
He told the panel he will seek "fair and competitive"
salaries if he needs to negotiate with any of these employees to
keep them from leaving.
"If they don't agree with that, then that's not worked out,"
he said.
Freeh, a former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,
said that if these employees leave, he would be forced to hire
an accounting firm, which would cost as much as three times what
is being paid to the current employees.