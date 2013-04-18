By Emily Stephenson
NEW YORK, April 18 A U.S. Treasury Department
official on Thursday rebuffed recent arguments that giant banks
enjoy cheaper borrowing because markets think the U.S.
government would bail them out in a crisis.
Mary Miller, Treasury's undersecretary for domestic finance,
said in prepared remarks for a speech at an economic conference
in New York that it is not necessarily true that the biggest
banks borrow more cheaply than smaller competitors can.
And even if they do enjoy such a subsidy, she said, it may
not be because markets believe they are "too big to fail."
"In the wake of the financial crisis, the largest banks'
borrowing costs have not only increased more than those of some
regional bank competitors, but have also increased to higher
absolute levels," Miller said.
The debate has resurfaced in recent weeks over whether the
2010 Dodd-Frank law and other measures did enough to crack down
on JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Bank of
America Corp and other big banks.
Many politicians and some regulators argue some banks are
still so big that the government would support them, as was done
during the 2007-2009 crisis, rather than let their failure
threaten the stability of the financial system.
Because markets also believe the government would step in,
these critics say, the biggest banks have the unfair advantage
that they can issue debt more cheaply than smaller banks can.
Miller said this view is mistaken because the 2010
Dodd-Frank oversight law forbids regulators from bailing banks
out with taxpayer funds.
As an alternative, Dodd-Frank required U.S. banking
regulators to prepare for how to liquidate a massive failed bank
in a future crisis.
Even if big banks do have lower funding costs, that could be
explained by other factors, she said. For example, financial
giants may have greater liquidity and a bigger pool of potential
investors than smaller competitors.
"Research shows that large non-financial corporations enjoy
a similar funding advantage over their smaller and
less-diversified peers," Miller said.
She also said regulators are making progress with efforts to
make the financial system safer, such as boosting banks' equity
capital ratios and bringing transparency to the over-the-counter
derivatives market.