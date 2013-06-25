BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development signs MoU with local government
* Says it signs MoU with government of Xiangfu District, Kaifeng City to provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the government
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday proposed requiring that large banks report to regulators data on certain money market instruments.
The Fed, in a statement, said the data will help regulators better monitor money market conditions.
The proposal would capture U.S. banks that have insured deposits and total assets of at least $26 billion, and U.S. branches of foreign banks with third-party assets of at least $900 million.
They would have to report daily to the Fed on federal funds transactions, Eurodollar transactions and certificates of deposit.
The proposal will be out for comment for 60 days.
* Says it signs MoU with government of Xiangfu District, Kaifeng City to provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the government
JOHANNESBURG, March 30 The South African Communist Party, allies of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), formally objected to a plan by President Jacob Zuma to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a senior SACP official said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's largest lender, on Thursday said its net profit fell 0.64 pct in the fourth quarter of 2016 as margins shrank, above analyst estimates.