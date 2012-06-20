* Schapiro: 300 money market funds needed help since 1970s
* Says funds still a threat to financial markets
* Having trouble getting support of other SEC commissioners
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 20 Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro will brief Congress on
Thursday on her case for tightening the regulation of money
market funds, arguing they remain a threat to the economy.
In testimony prepared for a Senate Banking Committee
hearing, Schapiro argues that reforms put in place in 2010 after
a run on some funds in 2008 were not sufficient.
"The next run might be even more difficult to stop, however,
and the harm will not be limited to a discrete group of
investors," she said in prepared remarks obtained by Reuters.
"The tools that were used to stop the run on money market funds
in 2008 are either no longer available or unlikely to be
effective in preventing a similar run today."
To buttress her case, Schapiro will point to the results of
a staff survey showing that on 300 occasions since the 1970s a
parent company has had to step in to provide support to one of
its troubled funds.
"Despite these risk-limiting provisions, money market funds
can - and do - lose value," Schapiro said.
Several Federal Reserve governors have thrown their support
behind more fund restrictions, but Schapiro has so far been
unsuccessful in gaining enough support within the commission for
increased supervision of the $2.6 trillion industry.
She has said that further steps are needed to stop potential
problems at money funds from spreading throughout the financial
system, as happened in the 2008 credit crisis when the Reserve
Primary Fund "broke the buck" with its net asset value falling
below $1.
"Given the role money market funds play in providing
short-term funding to companies in the short-term markets, a run
presents not simply an investment risk to the fund's
shareholders, but significant systemic risk," Schapiro said. "No
one can predict what will cause the next crisis, or what will
cause the next money market fund to break the buck."
The agency is considering requiring that funds set aside
capital against losses, restrict a portion of withdrawals or
eliminate fixed share prices.
But the agency is facing stiff opposition from the industry
and from several SEC commissioners.
The critical holdouts include Republican Commissioners Troy
Paredes and Dan Gallagher, as well as Democrat Luis Aguilar, who
have all questioned the need for additional reforms.