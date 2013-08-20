WASHINGTON Aug 20 The U.S. consumer watchdog
said it filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against a Nevada-based debt
settlement company that regulators said charged improper fees
and made misleading claims about its services.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said Morgan
Drexen charged upfront fees for debt-relief services, even
though firms are not allowed to charge such fees until after
they have helped settle or reduce borrowers' debt.
The firm also incorrectly led consumers to believe they
would be debt-free after a few months of Morgan Drexen's
services, the bureau said.
The bureau's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for
the Central District of California, seeks penalties against the
company and its chief executive, Walter Ledda.
Morgan Drexen had previously filed its own lawsuit in
federal court arguing the consumer bureau overreached when it
asked the firm to hand over documents related to its customers.
The company issued a statement on Tuesday criticizing the
CFPB for filing the lawsuit, and not waiting until the other
court had fully considered Morgan Drexen's allegations that the
CFPB is overreaching.