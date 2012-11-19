By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. regulators have begun
investigating 19 companies whose advertisements for mortgage
products may mislead consumers, the Federal Trade Commission and
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday.
Regulators also have sent letters to an additional 32
mortgage lenders, brokers, home builders and other companies
warning that their ads may violate federal prohibitions against
misleading mortgage-related claims.
The agencies did not name the companies involved.
Problematic ads contained official-looking logos that could
have made consumers think they came from government agencies,
offered "low" rates without explaining loan terms, or
misrepresented the amount of cash or credit available.
"Misrepresentations in mortgage products can deprive
consumers of important information while making one of the
biggest financial decisions of their lives," CFPB Director
Richard Cordray said in a statement. "Baiting consumers with
false ads to buy into mortgage products would be illegal."
Regulators have been trying to boost lending standards and
improve industry transparency after millions of foreclosures
occurred in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial law and is charged with watching over
products such as mortgages, and the FTC share responsibility for
enforcing a 2011 rule banning misleading claims about mortgage
products.
Regulators found the problematic claims during a review of
about 800 newspaper, online and mail ads for mortgage loans,
refinancing and reverse mortgages.
The agencies did not say how many companies were reviewed.
The rule applies to non-bank entities that advertise mortgages.
The warning letters instruct companies to review their ads
to make sure they are not misleading. Companies that are under
investigation could face enforcement actions if they are found
to have violated bans on misleading advertising.
"It may well be that mortgage advertising and mortgage
lending will be ramping up in the near future," said Thomas
Pahl, assistant director of the FTC's financial practices
division.
"One of the things that we wanted to do through conducting
this sweep was to make sure that ... they are aware of their
obligation to make sure that none of those ads contain deceptive
claims."
The CFPB is conducting six of the investigations, and the
FTC is handling 13 investigations.
Pahl said the agencies determined which companies to
investigate by looking at how many seemingly misleading claims
they made, how clearly false the claims were, and how much the
claims might hurt consumers who saw them.
The CFPB said its review focused on mortgage ads that
targeted older Americans or veterans. The FTC looked at home
builders, realtors and lead generators.