* Rule would require lenders to consider consumers' ability
to repay
* Bureau also defines "qualified mortgage" that is assumed
compliant
* Certain mortgages would give lenders "safe harbor" from
litigation
By Emily Stephenson and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 More than five years after
the housing market collapsed, the U.S. government's newly
created consumer watchdog said Thursday it will force banks to
verify a borrower's ability to repay loans to ward off the kind
of loose lending that helped push the U.S. economy into
recession.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said its new
guidelines would also protect borrowers from irresponsible
mortgage lending by providing some legal shields for lenders who
issue safer, lower-priced loan products.
Lenders and consumer groups have anxiously awaited the new
rules, which are among the most controversial the government
watchdog is required to issue by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law.
"When consumers sit down at the closing table, they
shouldn't be set up to fail with mortgages they can't afford,"
Richard Cordray, the bureau's director, said in a statement.
The new rules are intended to combat lending abuses that
contributed to the U.S. housing bubble, when shoddy mortgage
standards led American households to take on billions of dollars
in debt they could not afford.
The U.S. economy is still feeling the after-effects of the
bubble, which sparked a global credit crisis after it burst in
2006. As the housing market imploded, banks sharply tightened
the screws on lending.
Regulators said the new rules would head off future crises
by preventing irresponsible lending, without forcing banks to
restrict credit further. Lenders will have to verify a potential
borrower's income, the amount of debt they have and their job
status before issuing a mortgage.
And because lenders are likely to want the heightened legal
protection that comes with offering certain "plain vanilla"
loans, the rules could go a long way in determining who gets a
loan and who can access low-cost borrowing rates.
SAFE HARBOR FOR LENDERS
Dodd-Frank directed regulators to designate a category of
"qualified mortgages" that would automatically be considered
compliant with the ability-to-repay requirement. The rule was
first set in motion by the Federal Reserve and then handed off
to the consumer bureau in July 2011.
The consumer protection bureau said on Thursday that it
would define "qualified mortgages" as those that have no risky
loan features - such as interest-only payments or balloon
payments - and with fees that add up to no more than 3 percent
of the loan amount.
In addition, these loans must go to borrowers whose debt
does not exceed 43 percent of their income.
These loans would carry extra legal protection for lenders
under a two-tiered system that appears to create a compromise
between the housing industry and consumer advocates.
Bank groups had lobbied the bureau to extend a full "safe
harbor" to all qualified loans, preventing consumers from
claiming in lawsuits that they did not have the ability to repay
them. But consumer advocates wanted a lower form of protection
that would allow borrowers greater latitude to sue.
Under the rules announced on Thursday, the highest level of
protection would go to lower-priced qualified mortgages. Such
prime loans generally will go to less-risky consumers with sound
credit histories, the bureau said.
Higher priced loans would receive less protection. Lenders
would be presumed to have verified the ability to repay the
loan, but borrowers could sue if they could show that they did
not have sufficient income to pay the mortgage and cover other
living expenses.
CREDIT AVAILABILITY
Some lawmakers and mortgage lenders had warned against a
draconian rule that could exacerbate the current credit crunch
and set back a housing market that has become a bright spot in
an otherwise tepid economic recovery.
Consumer bureau officials said they were sensitive to
concerns about credit tightening, and they baked into the rules
several provisions meant to keep credit flowing and to smooth
the transition to the new regime.
The new rules establish an additional category of loans that
would be temporarily treated as qualified. These mortgages could
exceed the 43 percent debt-to-income ratio as long as they met
the underwriting standards required by Fannie Mae,
Freddie Mac or other U.S. government housing agencies.
The provision would phase out in seven years, or sooner if
housing agencies issue their own qualified mortgage rules or if
the government ends its support of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
the two housing finance giants it rescued in 2008.
Regulators also proposed creating a qualified mortgage
category that would apply to community banks and credit unions.
Banks will have until January 2014 to comply with the new
rules, the consumer bureau said.