* Agency to ban "balloon payments," cap late fees

* CFPB also proposes combining mortgage forms

* Agency says changes required under Dodd-Frank law

July 9 The U.S. consumer finance watchdog proposed banning some fees and creating other new protections for people who take out high-cost mortgages.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday its new rule would attack abusive practices surrounding mortgages with high interest rates or high fees by blocking "balloon payments," or lump sum amounts usually due at the end of a loan, capping fees lenders can charge for late payments, and banning fees to modify loans.

High-cost mortgages already are subject to some special requirements, the watchdog agency said. The new rule also would expand the types of loans that are regarded as high-cost.

"We are saying 'no más' to certain loan features and practices that can trap consumers in high-cost mortgage loans," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in remarks prepared for delivery to a group that advocates for U.S. Hispanics.

The agency said the proposed changes were required by the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law Congress passed in 2010. The law also created the CFPB, which officially opened in July 2011.

Under the proposed rules, creditors would be prohibited from encouraging people to default on loans and be refinanced by high-cost mortgages, and borrowers would need housing counseling before entering into such loans.

KNOW BEFORE YOU OWE

The watchdog agency also took steps on Monday to simplify the paperwork consumers receive when they apply for loans.

The Dodd-Frank law called for the agency to combine two sets of forms that can confuse borrowers, the CFPB said.

Under federal law, mortgage applicants currently receive two disclosure forms, each of which complies with a separate federal statute, and they also are given two additional forms upon closing on the loan.

The CFPB said on Monday it would combine the sets of documents and create a "Loan Estimate" form to help borrowers understand the key features and risks of mortgages and a "Closing Disclosure" form that explains the costs of the transaction.

"When making what is likely the biggest purchase of their life, consumers should be looking at paperwork that clearly lays out the terms of the deal," Cordray said.

The CFPB said both proposed rules would be available for public comment.