* Agency to ban "balloon payments," cap late fees
* CFPB also proposes combining mortgage forms
* Agency says changes required under Dodd-Frank law
July 9 The U.S. consumer finance watchdog
proposed banning some fees and creating other new protections
for people who take out high-cost mortgages.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday its
new rule would attack abusive practices surrounding mortgages
with high interest rates or high fees by blocking "balloon
payments," or lump sum amounts usually due at the end of a loan,
capping fees lenders can charge for late payments, and banning
fees to modify loans.
High-cost mortgages already are subject to some special
requirements, the watchdog agency said. The new rule also would
expand the types of loans that are regarded as high-cost.
"We are saying 'no más' to certain loan features and
practices that can trap consumers in high-cost mortgage loans,"
CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in remarks prepared for
delivery to a group that advocates for U.S. Hispanics.
The agency said the proposed changes were required by the
Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law Congress passed in 2010. The
law also created the CFPB, which officially opened in July 2011.
Under the proposed rules, creditors would be prohibited from
encouraging people to default on loans and be refinanced by
high-cost mortgages, and borrowers would need housing counseling
before entering into such loans.
KNOW BEFORE YOU OWE
The watchdog agency also took steps on Monday to simplify
the paperwork consumers receive when they apply for loans.
The Dodd-Frank law called for the agency to combine two sets
of forms that can confuse borrowers, the CFPB said.
Under federal law, mortgage applicants currently receive two
disclosure forms, each of which complies with a separate federal
statute, and they also are given two additional forms upon
closing on the loan.
The CFPB said on Monday it would combine the sets of
documents and create a "Loan Estimate" form to help borrowers
understand the key features and risks of mortgages and a
"Closing Disclosure" form that explains the costs of the
transaction.
"When making what is likely the biggest purchase of their
life, consumers should be looking at paperwork that clearly lays
out the terms of the deal," Cordray said.
The CFPB said both proposed rules would be available for
public comment.