WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
would veto the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Advisory
Boards Act if the final legislation by Congress cuts the level
of funding that the director of the consumer bureau could
request.
The House of Representatives passed a special amendment to
the bill, which is intended to create advisory groups for
community banks, credit unions and small businesses, last week
to "reduce the cap on the total amount of funding that could be
requested by the director" for fiscal years 2020 and 2025, the
White House said.
It said the cap will make it harder for the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau to do its job. "These reductions to
the caps could result in, among other things, undermining
critical protections for families from abusive and predatory
financial products," the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu)