WASHINGTON, April 21 President Barack Obama will
veto a bill requiring the U.S. consumer watchdog to establish
special advisory groups if the final version of the legislation
cuts the level of funding available to the agency, the White
House said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has created
outside committees to advise it on actions related to community
banks and credit unions. The legislation currently in the U.S.
House of Representatives would make those groups mandatory and
create another panel made up of small business leaders.
That proposal has garnered bipartisan support. But after a
Republican-backed provision was added that would lower the
consumer bureau's budget cap between 2020 and 2025, the White
House said it opposed the current version of the bill.
"These reductions to the caps could result in, among other
things, undermining critical protections for families from
abusive and predatory financial products," the White House said
in a statement.
The House was expected to debate the bill later on Tuesday
and could vote on Wednesday. It would also have to pass the
Senate, where Republicans hold a slimmer majority than in the
House, before it reached Obama's desk.
Congress created the consumer bureau as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law. It gets its funding from the
Federal Reserve rather than through the appropriations process.
Republicans say this set-up makes the bureau less
accountable to congressional oversight, and they have sought to
bring its budget under more scrutiny.
House Republicans said the budget limits in the
advisory-group bill were due to internal rules that require them
to make cuts to offset any legislation that would lead to new
government spending. Democrats, however, said Republicans could
waive that rule if they wanted.
Jeff Emerson, a spokesman for the Republican-led House
Financial Services Committee, said the bill would reduce the
maximum amount the agency could draw from the Fed, but that the
bureau is not projected to actually spend that much.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Emily Stephenson; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)