* OCC's Curry says agency focused on risk management
* Curry says banks should not cut funds for risk management
* Concerns include risk models and money laundering
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. banks' ability to manage
risk and their operations is an increasing concern for
regulators, the main supervisor of national banks said on
Wednesday.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said banks looking
to cut costs should not target the systems they have in place to
fine-tune risk models, to prevent money laundering and to ensure
they are following the law in their dealings with troubled
homeowners.
"Some of our most seasoned supervisors, people with 30 or
more years of experience in some cases, tell me that this is the
first time they have seen operational risk eclipse credit risk
as a safety and soundness challenge," Curry said in prepared
remarks to the Exchequer Club. "Rising operational risk concerns
them, it concerns me, and it should concern you."
Curry's remarks come as regulators are sifting through what
mistakes may have led to JPMorgan Chase's announcement
last week that it has suffered at least $2 billion in losses due
to trading bets that went bad.
Curry made no mention of JPMorgan in his speech.
However, he touched on an issue surrounding the losses: The
validity of models used to gauge the risk of trades and other
investments.
On Wednesday Reuters reported that the JPMorgan unit that
controlled the trades, the Chief Investment Office, had looser
risk controls than other parts of the bank.
"Too often, we have seen conspicuous and expensive examples
of the toll that one form of operational risk - flawed risk
models - can take," Curry said, addressing the issue of risk
modeling in general.
Curry said banks need to make sure that different models
should be compared to see how they measure risk to "avoid narrow
reliance on single approaches."
He also highlighted the need for banks to be vigilant in
making sure that they are not being used by drug dealers and
groups hostile to the United States to launder money.
"When things go wrong in those areas, not only is the
integrity of the institution's operations compromised, but
national security and drug trafficking interdiction goals can be
undermined, as well," he said.