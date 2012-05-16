* OCC's Curry says agency focused on risk management

* Curry says banks should not cut funds for risk management

* Concerns include risk models and money laundering

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. banks' ability to manage risk and their operations is an increasing concern for regulators, the main supervisor of national banks said on Wednesday.

Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said banks looking to cut costs should not target the systems they have in place to fine-tune risk models, to prevent money laundering and to ensure they are following the law in their dealings with troubled homeowners.

"Some of our most seasoned supervisors, people with 30 or more years of experience in some cases, tell me that this is the first time they have seen operational risk eclipse credit risk as a safety and soundness challenge," Curry said in prepared remarks to the Exchequer Club. "Rising operational risk concerns them, it concerns me, and it should concern you."

Curry's remarks come as regulators are sifting through what mistakes may have led to JPMorgan Chase's announcement last week that it has suffered at least $2 billion in losses due to trading bets that went bad.

Curry made no mention of JPMorgan in his speech.

However, he touched on an issue surrounding the losses: The validity of models used to gauge the risk of trades and other investments.

On Wednesday Reuters reported that the JPMorgan unit that controlled the trades, the Chief Investment Office, had looser risk controls than other parts of the bank.

"Too often, we have seen conspicuous and expensive examples of the toll that one form of operational risk - flawed risk models - can take," Curry said, addressing the issue of risk modeling in general.

Curry said banks need to make sure that different models should be compared to see how they measure risk to "avoid narrow reliance on single approaches."

He also highlighted the need for banks to be vigilant in making sure that they are not being used by drug dealers and groups hostile to the United States to launder money.

"When things go wrong in those areas, not only is the integrity of the institution's operations compromised, but national security and drug trafficking interdiction goals can be undermined, as well," he said.