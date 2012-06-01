By Dave Clarke
| WASHINGTON, June 1
national banks did not pay enough attention to how lenders
process home foreclosures and underestimated the risks it posed
until problems broke into the open in late 2010, the Treasury
Department's inspector general said in a report released on
Friday.
Banks' failure in recent years to follow the laws and rules
that govern how a delinquent borrower can be removed from their
home has led to multi-billion-dollar settlements with federal
regulators and states.
Banking regulators have come under fire as well for not
picking up on the problem early enough.
The IG report is the latest effort to determine why the
foreclosure processing, or mortgage servicing, problems were not
detected earlier.
The servicing issue burst into public view in late 2010 when
government agencies began investigating bank practices,
including the use of "robo-signers" to sign hundreds of unread
foreclosure documents a day.
In the years leading up that time, the IG found that the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the national bank
regulator, did recognize the overall risks posed to banks by the
rising rate of foreclosures.
"However, this did not prompt OCC to identify foreclosure
documentation and processing by national banks as an area of
significant risk during the 2008, 2009, or 2010 examination
cycles," the report said.
Treasury's watchdog said that among the reasons why this
problem was missed include that foreclosures are mostly governed
by state laws while the OCC mostly focuses on federal laws.
"Notwithstanding these factors, we believe OCC could have
been better equipped to identify the key risks in a bank's
foreclosure documentation and processing function," the report
said.
The OCC is an independent agency but it falls under the
umbrella of the Treasury Department and its IG office.
In a response to the IG's report, the OCC said it has taken
several steps to improve its oversight of how banks manage
foreclosures. The IG agreed appropriate steps have been taken.
Regulators continue to deal with the fallout from the
servicing problems.
In April 2011, 14 mortgage servicers, including Bank of
America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co, entered into
a settlement with the OCC, the Federal Reserve and the now
defunct Office of Thrift Supervision on steps that have to be
taken to correct and improve their mortgage servicing practices,
such as providing borrowers with a single point of contact for
questions.
As part of the agreement, these mortgage servicers have
hired consultants to review foreclosures that took place in 2009
and 2010 to see if any were improper.
The reviews are ongoing and any borrower who feels they were
wronged can notify officials through July 31 and have their case
considered.
If problems are found banks may have to compensate borrowers
for whatever harm was the result of a servicing error.
In February, five large U.S. banks also entered into a $25
billion settlement with state governments and the departments of
Justice and Housing and Urban Development over problems with how
they treated delinquent mortgage borrowers.