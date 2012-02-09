BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group appoints Yan Jianguo as chairman of board
* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board Source text (http://bit.ly/2rRldRX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Thursday that four large U.S. banks have agreed to pay a penalty of $394 million as part of a settlement they reached in April 2011 with regulators over foreclosure abuses.
The banks involved are Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co, the OCC said.
The banks can meet the terms of the penalty through payments they make as part of a larger settlement with state attorneys general and the Justice Department that was announced on Thursday, the OCC said.
* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THAT BORGOSESIA SPA IN LIQUIDAZIONE, NOVA EDIL SRL, SMIT REAL ESTATE SRL IN LIQUIDAZIONE AND KRONOS SPA HAVE SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH VARIOUS CREDITORS FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING FOR ABOUT 28 MILLION EUROS IN THE GROUP