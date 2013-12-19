BRIEF-J Trust terminates acquisition of DH Savings Bank
* Says it terminates full acquisition of DH Savings Bank, of which plan was disclosed on Oct. 13, 2016
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state officials on Thursday ordered Ocwen Financial Corp to provide $2 billion in help to underwater borrowers to resolve allegations of misconduct in mortgage servicing.
The CFPB and officials from 49 states and the District of Columbia said Ocwen will reduce principal loan balances for struggling homeowners, refund $125 million to foreclosed borrowers and follow new rules to protect homeowners.
The bureau said Ocwen, which is the largest nonbank mortgage servicer in the United States, caused borrowers to lose their homes by failing to appropriately account for payments, by not providing information about alternatives to foreclosure and by robo-signing documents.
Ocwen did not admit to the allegations, according to court documents.
(Fixes company code) Apr 14 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 34.71 30.98