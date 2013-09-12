WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The U.S. consumer watchdog
warned on Thursday that employers cannot require workers to be
paid using prepaid payroll cards, which are used as an
alternative to traditional paychecks or directly depositing
wages.
Employers and banks must disclose fees associated with the
cards, allow employees to check their account balances and help
fix any errors, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said.
Failing to comply with these rules could trigger regulatory
action, the bureau warned in a bulletin posted on its website.
"Employees must have options when it comes to how they
receive their wages," consumer bureau Director Richard Cordray
said in a statement.
Congress created the consumer bureau as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank law and gave it oversight over mortgages, credit
cards and other consumer financial products.
Banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase
and Citigroup promote reloadable, prepaid cards on
their websites as a convenient, lower-cost payment method for
employers. They can be used like debit cards, even if employees
do not have checking accounts.
Some payroll cards can carry fees, such as costs per ATM
visit or to check the balance on a card.
The New York Times reported in June that such fees were
taking a big chunk out of some workers' paychecks. A group of
Democratic U.S. senators in July urged the consumer bureau and
the Department of Labor to look into the issue.
The consumer bureau said it heard reports of employers,
particularly retail and food-service businesses, violating
federal law by making payroll cards the only available payment
option.
"Our goals are to be proactive about identifying violations,
stopping violations before they grow into systemic problems,
maximizing remediation to consumers, and deterring future
violations," the consumer bureau said.
State laws determine what alternative payment methods
employers must offer. The bureau can enforce federal laws that
apply to payroll cards, according to the bulletin.
The bureau also said it would watch the banks it supervises
to ensure they comply with federal laws related to payroll
cards.