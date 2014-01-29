* CFPB says PHH collected hundreds of millions of dollars in
kickbacks
* Bureau says insurance scheme raised prices for borrowers
* PHH says allegations mischaracterize its business
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 The U.S. consumer financial
watchdog said on Wednesday it was seeking fines against PHH Corp
and repayment to consumers over allegations that the
mortgage lender steered borrowers to insurers from which it took
kickbacks.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said lenders
sometimes require mortgage insurance for large loans to protect
themselves if the borrower defaults. Lenders generally choose
the insurers, which often buy secondary insurance, or
reinsurance, to reduce some of their own risk.
When New Jersey-based PHH made loans, the bureau said, it
referred borrowers to certain insurers who would then buy
reinsurance from PHH's subsidiaries, a form of illegal
"kickback" to the company.
Over about 15 years, PHH collected hundreds of millions of
dollars in kickbacks, the bureau said. It said PHH raised prices
for consumers by steering them to insurers with higher premiums
and charging more if borrowers did not buy insurance from its
partners.
"The bureau believes that from the start of the
arrangements, and continuing into at least 2009, PHH manipulated
its allocation of mortgage insurance business to maximize
kickback reinsurance payments for itself," the CFPB said in a
statement.
PHH spokesman Dico Akseraylian said the company disagreed
with the CFPB's findings and planned to defend itself. "We are
extremely disappointed that the CFPB has filed a notice of
charges related to our mortgage reinsurance subsidiary's
activities.
"We believe the CFPB's allegations grossly mischaracterize
the legitimate business activities of our mortgage reinsurance
subsidiary," he said.
The consumer bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
oversight law and charged with cracking down on financial scams
that harm borrowers.
The agency has gone after mortgage insurance kickback
schemes earlier, with five insurers agreeing to pay fines in
2013 over claims they paid lenders for business.
Bureau officials said at the time they expected to bring
cases against lenders that accepted kickbacks.
On Wednesday, the bureau said the investigation of PHH began
with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. After
the passage of Dodd-Frank, the CFPB took up the probe.
PHH disclosed in 2012 that the consumer bureau was looking
into its mortgage insurance practices.
The bureau said it is seeking fines and repayment to
customers from PHH and several of its subsidiaries. The bureau
filed the case in an administrative forum at the agency, and it
will be tried by an administrative law judge.