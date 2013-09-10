By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. regulators are nearing a
final decision on whether to bring mega insurer Prudential
Financial under the tougher oversight usually reserved
for Wall Street's largest banks.
If regulators decide a non-bank firm is so big and risky
that its failure could threaten the financial system, they can
vote to bring it under the scrutiny of the Federal Reserve and
subject it to a host of new restrictions.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group of top
regulators, proposed in June that Prudential deserves the
"systemically important" distinction, but Prudential has fought
back.
Prudential has argued in recent weeks that it is not too big
to fail and that it would be wrong to submit an insurer to
regulation designed for banks.
The oversight council has until Sept. 23 to weigh
Prudential's appeal, and a vote could come up when the FSOC
holds a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.
As the first firm to fight being tapped, Prudential has been
closely watched by experts and industry observers eager for
insight into how systemically important firms will be chosen and
regulated.
If Prudential is designated, its decisions about whether to
take its appeal to court and how to handle new regulations could
create a playbook for other companies.
"These firms all have an issue of, at the end of the day,
they're going to be regulated by the Fed...so how much they push
back, argue, sue could really come back to hurt them over the
long term," said Dan Ryan, head of the financial services
practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"It's a very delicate game that they're playing."
Congress created the council as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
oversight law and gave it the power to identify non-bank firms
that could pose a threat to financial system stability.
Bank holding companies with more than $50 billion in assets,
including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs,
automatically got tagged as systemic.
Regulators voted in June to subject not only Prudential, but
also American International Group and General Electric's finance
arm to tougher scrutiny. AIG and GE Capital accepted the
designation, while Prudential appealed to the FSOC.
There's no question that Prudential is big. It has $1
trillion in assets under management, according to its website,
is the second-largest U.S. life insurer, and in July was one of
nine firms tagged as a GSII, or a globally systemically
important insurer.
U.S. insurance officials say that unlike banks, insurers are
unlikely to suffer runs by customers in times of trouble.
"The life insurance industry is a source of financial
stability," MetLife Chairman Steven Kandarian said
during a recent earnings call. "Even during periods of financial
stress, that long-term nature of insurance liabilities protects
against bank-like runs and the need to sell assets quickly."
MetLife has said it is in the early stages of regulators'
consideration. Prudential and MetLife declined to comment for
this story.
PwC's Ryan said one big concern for insurers is that new
capital rules, or limits on funding business activities through
debt, might conflict with existing requirements. Insurers do not
have a federal regulator; they are overseen at the state level.
Insurers also calculate their capital needs differently than
banks do, Ryan said. Regulators have said they are aware of the
potential conflict.
DESIGNATION
If Prudential is designated, its decisions about whether to
go to court -- and the success of its arguments there -- could
serve as a guide for companies that go through the process
later.
Under Dodd-Frank, designated companies may seek an judicial
appeal. A spokesman for Prudential declined to comment on
whether the company would go to court if it is designated.
If a firm did appeal to a court, it would likely make the
argument Dodd-Frank critics have made for months - that it is
still not clear what makes a firm systemically risky.
"They're basically saying that a few of these institutions
are big enough to pose a threat because they could be exposed to
runs," said Scott Harrington, a professor at the University of
Pennsylvania's Wharton School.
"I was a little surprised by that rationale from an economic
perspective because it seemed to pay fairly little attention to
the history of what's happened with insurance companies," he
said.
The oversight council looks at firms' transactions with
banks and other firms, their importance as a source of credit
and their reliance on short-term funding, among other factors.
Supporters, such as former Representative Brad Miller, a
North Carolina Democrat, say the process is sufficient.
"Some of the firms that have caused the greatest
destabilization of the financial system were not obviously
systemically important, and would probably not have been
systemically important based upon just mechanical formulas,"
said Miller, who is now a senior fellow for economic policy at
the left-leaning Center for American Progress in Washington.