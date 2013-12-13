WASHINGTON Dec 13 U.S. regulators on Friday
said that as long as banks issue sound loans, their strategies
for complying with new rules for mortgage lending would not
raise supervisory concerns.
The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and
other agencies said lenders can issue both "qualified"
mortgages, which are the most basic loans, and non-qualified
loans without risking safety-and-soundness violations.
The statement was meant to ease banks' fears about complying
with new rules from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau that require lenders to verify that borrowers can repay
their mortgages.
Issuing qualified loans - which must have no risky features
and go to borrowers with relatively little debt - gives banks
some protection from lawsuits related to the ability-to-repay
rule.
Banks worried their examiners might criticize them for
making loans that did not fit that standard. Some also worried
that if they only made basic loans, they would violate a
different program meant to promote lending to low-income
borrowers.
"The agencies continue to expect institutions to underwrite
residential mortgage loans in a prudent fashion and address key
risk areas in residential mortgage lending...regardless of
whether a residential mortgage loan is a qualified mortgage or
non-qualified mortgage," the statement said.
The consumer bureau's rules, required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law, take effect in January, and banks are scrambling to comply.
They have had numerous questions about how the rules line up
with existing requirements for lenders.
In October, regulators issued a statement clarifying how the
consumer bureau's new requirements would square with fair
lending laws, another concern of banks.
Because the qualified mortgage definition was drawn broadly,
many banks expect to primarily make qualified loans, at least at
first.
Some of the bigger mortgage lenders, such as Wells Fargo
, have said they may make non-qualified loans to certain
clients.