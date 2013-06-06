By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON, June 6
WASHINGTON, June 6 A U.S. Federal Reserve
official on Thursday will call on regulators to write simpler
capital rules, saying delays in finishing up the requirements
could hurt banks' balance sheets.
Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said in remarks prepared for
a speech at Ohio Bankers Day in Columbus that regulators should
reduce market uncertainty by writing rules to implement the
international capital accord known as Basel III.
"I am concerned that significant, further delays could add
to uncertainty and could detract from the maintenance of strong
capital levels," Raskin said.
Capital requirements were considered one of the key
components of reforms in response to the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, but bank regulators are months behind in finalizing
rules to implement the Basel agreement in the United States.
Critics have argued that the rules rely too much on complex
models that determine how much equity capital banks need based
on the riskiness of their assets. Small banks have said the
rules could be particularly onerous for them.
Raskin, who did not comment on the outlook for monetary
policy or the economy in her remarks, said she expects
"meaningful modifications" when regulators release the final
version of the new capital requirements.
She said regulators can require more and better-quality
capital without making the rules too complicated for community
banks to comply. Assigning risk weights is imprecise and could
create new problems if they turn out to underestimate the
riskiness of certain assets, Raskin said.
"We risk drowning banks in a capital adequacy system that is
so complex that it both misses the mark of addressing meaningful
emerging risks and piles regulatory costs on banks with no
public benefit," she said.
While model-based approaches could work for large,
international banks, they "are clearly inappropriate for, and
will not apply to, community banks," Raskin said.
She said an effective system would combine risk weights with
a leverage ratio, or ratio of capital compared with total
assets, and would count on bank supervisors to also monitor
firms' risks.