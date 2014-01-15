By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 15 Three academics say they have
come up with a way for Wall Street regulators to harness
powerful computer algorithms to gauge how well public feedback
is received and incorporated into the rules they write.
The algorithm, dubbed "RegRank," was unveiled late last week
in a new paper authored by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's former Chief Economist Andrei Kirilenko, University
of Maryland professor Shawn Mankad, and University of Michigan
professor George Michailidis.
The algorithms and statistical tests at the heart of the
paper are fairly standard. But what the researchers say is
unique is how they use these empirical tools to measure
"regulatory sentiment" and "test the impact" of the public
comment process on rulemaking.
Such a tool could come in handy for regulators such as the
CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission, both of whom have
faced legal challenges to rules on the grounds that regulators
failed to properly incorporate feedback, as required by law.
"The regulators need to be accountable to the public,"
Kirilenko said of the rulemaking process.
It could also be helpful for the industry and the public, as
a way to ensure that regulators heed feedback about flaws in
proposed reforms. The paper can be found at
Kirilenko, now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology's business school, told Reuters in an interview the
idea stems from his time as CFTC chief economist.
In that role, Kirilenko was in charge of reviewing
cost-benefit analyses for new rules for over-the-counter
derivatives and helping to ensure public comments - drafted by
lawyers, lobbyists and industry insiders - were weighed.
During that process, he realized all the legal jargon often
used in the comments could actually be boiled down to clusters
of "basic words," he said.
"I thought this is an interesting operation," he said.
"Let's see if we can actually uncover this hidden structure
using a computer algorithm."
The technology is an automated "machine-learning" method
that works by mining regulatory text, which can span hundreds of
pages. The algo searches for certain clusters of key words that
are deemed "pro-regulation" or "anti-regulation."
To measure whether words are positive or negative, the
researchers combined two publicly available dictionaries created
by computer scientists that label words with a positive or
negative tone.
Positive words could include, for instance, "bullish,"
"affordable" or "advantageous," while negative words include
"exacerbate" or "corrupt."
The algo is then able to keep score of how often such pro or
anti-regulatory words appear, allowing researchers to compare
how a proposed rule evolves into a final one and whether the
public's comments were heeded.
The topic has gained more attention as regulators have
drafted hundreds of new rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law.
The Administrative Procedures Act (APA) requires many
federal agencies to carefully weigh public feedback, provide
notice and comment, and afford due process in general before
rules are finalized.
The CFTC is currently facing a legal challenge by three Wall
Street trade groups over its policy governing how U.S. swaps
rules should apply overseas.
The groups allege the agency violated the APA, in part by
failing to seek proper public comments and weigh costs and
benefits.
As a testing ground for the "RegRank" algo, the three
researchers said in their Jan. 11 paper that they examined 104
proposed and 67 final rules at the CFTC, as well as 60,000
public comments submitted between January 2010 and September
2013, as the agency was busy drafting new rules for the
over-the-counter derivatives market required by the Dodd-Frank
law.
The researchers determined that "the government agency does
adjust the final rule in response to public comments."
The paper still must be peer-reviewed, and the researchers
plan to present it at conferences.
"The results show that the government listens, but more
research would be needed for deeper insights," said Mankad.