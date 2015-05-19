By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 19 Exchange-traded funds and
fixed income mutual funds could potentially pose risks to the
marketplace during times of stress, according to a new report
released by a panel of U.S. regulators on Tuesday.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted those
two products in a list that also included volatility
derivatives, captive reinsurance, clearinghouses and non-bank
mortgage servicers as examples of products or activities that
could threaten or weaken the U.S. financial system.
The FSOC is a panel of regulators created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to help detect potential new
systemic risks. It has the power to dub large non-bank financial
firms as systemically important - a tag that carries greater
oversight.
Chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, its membership is
comprised of the top U.S. regulators including Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen and Securities and Exchange Commission Chair
Mary Jo White.
One of the panel's tasks is to publish an annual report that
lays out risks that may continue to exist or new risks that
emerge.
In this year's report, the FSOC cited ETFs and bond mutual
funds as areas of possible concern.
"The council is exploring how these funds...may raise
distinct liquidity and redemption risks, particularly during
periods of market stress," the report said, noting that the
panel is also looking into how "incentives to redeem funds may
increase the risk of fire sales."
The comments about ETFS and bond funds may stir debate about
the asset management industry, an area the FSOC has been
exploring for the past several years.
The FSOC last year sought public comment on whether certain
products or activities may pose systemic risks. The industry has
been lobbying fiercely amid concerns the panel could deem
certain funds or large industry members to be systemic.
Lew said Tuesday the preliminary results of this review
would be announced in coming months.
The SEC, the primary regulator for the sector, is in the
process of developing new reforms, including better risk
controls, for ETFS and mutual funds.
In addition, the agency's economists announced earlier this
year they are working on a white paper to study ETFS and whether
they may exacerbate volatility. [ID: nL1N0UO1PG]
The FSOC's report on Tuesday also highlighted risks that may
exist within the bond market, as firms search for yield in a low
interest rate environment.
A sudden sharp increase in rates, the report said, "could
threaten the stability" of the market.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)