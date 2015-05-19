(Updates with some details about the SEC's upcoming rule
proposal and future plans for more reforms)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 19 Exchange-traded funds and
fixed income mutual funds could potentially pose risks to the
marketplace during times of stress, according to a report
released by a panel of U.S. regulators on Tuesday.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted those
two products in a list that also included volatility
derivatives, captive reinsurance, clearinghouses and non-bank
mortgage servicers as examples of products or activities that
could threaten or weaken the U.S. financial system.
The FSOC is a panel of regulators created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to help detect potential new
systemic risks. It has the power to dub large non-bank financial
firms as systemically important - a tag that carries greater
oversight.
Chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, its membership is
comprised of the top U.S. regulators including Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen and Securities and Exchange Commission Chair
Mary Jo White.
One of the panel's tasks is to publish an annual report that
lays out risks that may continue to exist or new risks that
emerge.
In this year's report, the FSOC cited ETFs and bond mutual
funds as areas of possible concern.
"The council is exploring how these funds...may raise
distinct liquidity and redemption risks, particularly during
periods of market stress," the report said, noting that the
panel is also looking into how "incentives to redeem funds may
increase the risk of fire sales."
The FSOC's report comes just one day before the SEC is
slated to propose rules that would require mutual funds and
other asset managers to report more details about their
holdings.
The SEC's plan is one of three previewed in a speech by
White last year, in an effort to improve the data that the
agency collects from the industry and also to help reduce
possible systemic risks.
The SEC's proposal will call for mutual funds to disclose
more detailed and timely data about their holdings, according to
people familiar with the matter.
A second part the rules the securities watchdog is set to
propose on Wednesday will require investment advisers to provide
additional disclosures on the registration forms they file with
the SEC.
Some of the disclosures will involve information about their
management of so-called "separate accounts," or accounts that
companies manage for individual clients, as opposed to pooled
investment vehicles, these people said.
The FSOC's comments in its annual report about ETFS and bond
funds may stir more debate about the asset management industry,
an area the FSOC has been exploring for the past several years.
The FSOC last year sought public comment for a review it is
undertaking on whether certain products or activities may pose
systemic risks. The industry has been lobbying fiercely amid
concerns the panel could deem certain funds or large industry
members to be systemic.
Lew said Tuesday the preliminary results of the review would
be announced in the coming months.
Many observers see the SEC's proposed reforms as a way to
address many of the systemic risks outlined by the FSOC.
For instance, Tuesday's annual report raises concerns about
the lack of data and visibility into how separate accounts are
managed.
The SEC is also planning to eventually propose rules
requiring mutual funds and exchange-traded funds to beef up
internal risk controls and rules that will require asset
managers to draw up plans in the event they must unwind and
transfer their clients' assets.
Separately, the SEC's economists are also working on a white
paper to study ETFs and whether they may exacerbate volatility.
[ID: nL1N0UO1PG]
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay and
Christian Plumb)