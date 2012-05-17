WASHINGTON May 17 Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp Inspector General Jon Rymer is in discussions with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission about temporarily leading its
embattled watchdog office while the agency looks for someone to
fill the job full time, according to two people familiar with
the talks.
The SEC has been without a full time inspector general since
David Kotz left the post in January. The office has been
embroiled in controversy in recent weeks over allegations of
inappropriate conduct by employees.
David Weber, who joined the SEC a few months ago as the new
assistant inspector general for investigations, was placed on
leave last week after he talked openly about wanting to carry a
concealed firearm at work and some employees complained he was a
physical threat, according to people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this year, Weber complained to SEC commissioners
about alleged misconduct in the inspector general's office,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
Chris Mead, Weber's lawyer, said his client's suspension was
retribution for the allegations he raised.
"The timing doesn't make any sense because he was not
considered threatening until people had a motive for retaliating
against him," Mead told Reuters last week. "A chronology of
events will reveal that any allegations against my client are
not only false, but are unlawful retaliation against an employee
who did the right thing."
On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley announced he is
seeking more information from the SEC about the decision to
place Weber on administrative leave.
Rymer has been with the FDIC since 2006 and had previously
worked at the accounting firm of KPMG LLP.
SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment on the whether
the agency is in discussions with Rymer.
The discussions between the SEC and Rymer were first
reported by Bloomberg.