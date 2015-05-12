WASHINGTON May 12 The Senate Banking Committee
on Tuesday released a draft of its regulation relief bill, which
proposes easing rules for small banks, limiting restrictions on
mortgage requirements and restructuring the Federal Reserve and
other financial regulators.
The bill also proposes changes to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
and addresses concerns raised by the insurance industry.
Shelby's staff has set a vote on the bill for May 21, amid
opposition from the committe's top Democrat.
Among the draft's proposals are:
- Requiring the Fed to evaluate bank holding companies with
more than $50 billion and less than $500 billion in assets for
systemic designation. All banks above $500 billion in
consolidated assets, as indexed for GDP growth, will be subject
to an automatic systemic designation
- Shifting from the Fed Board to the Fed's policy setting
committee the authority to set the rate of interest on banks'
reserves held at the Fed
- Requiring the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York to be appointed by the White House and confirmed by the
U.S. Senate
- Requiring a change of the Financial Stability Oversight
Council's reevaluation process for non-bank financial companies
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)