WASHINGTON, March 25 Two Democratic lawmakers on
Monday stepped up their scrutiny of how regulators handled a
botched review of past home mortgage foreclosures, requesting a
meeting with regulatory officials as they seek further
information about the reviews.
The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency reached settlements worth about $9.3 billion with 13
banks earlier this year to end case-by-case reviews of whether
they had wrongly seized homes.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who sits on the
banking committee, and Representative Elijah Cummings of
Maryland, who is the top Democrat on the House Oversight
Committee, asked regulators for more information in January
about the reviews after the settlements were announced.
The lawmakers said the public needed to know more about the
process in order to trust it.
Unsatisfied with the response they received from the Fed and
the OCC on Friday, the pair on Monday demanded further
information and a personal briefing on the status of their
requests.
"Criminal activity should not be shielded by regulators as
if it constitutes proprietary information or trade secrets," the
lawmakers wrote. "We continue to believe transparency is
critical around the operations of the review and settlement
processes."
The settlements proved controversial because they ended
reviews that had already cost the banks some $2 billion but had
not yet resulted in any relief to consumers. Banks including
Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Wells Fargo were part of the reviews.
The agencies to date have provided little information about
what those reviews produced and how the consultants who
performed the reviews were monitored. Cummings and Warren had
sought that information.
The $2 billion in fees amounts to nearly $20,000 per file,
a "staggering amount," Warren and Cummings said.
"It is nearly five times the average payout that will go to
homeowners as part of the settlement," they wrote.
Under the settlement, borrowers who were foreclosed on in
2009 and 2010 will receive between a few hundred dollars and
$125,000, depending on the issues they dealt with.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and Comptroller of the Currency
Thomas Curry said in their letter on Friday that the Fed and the
OCC plan to make additional information public, such as the
findings of reviews and the costs associated with them.
The agencies are in the process of analyzing some of that
data for upcoming reports on the implementation of the
settlement agreements, Bernanke and Curry said.
They also said that Fed and OCC staff could provide a
briefing for the lawmakers' staffs to discuss the settlements.
Warren and Cummings said on Monday that they wanted to
attend the briefing, and they asked to hold the meeting on April
9 after lawmakers return from the Easter recess.