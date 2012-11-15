WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve
released on Thursday the economic scenarios large banks will use
in the next round of stress tests to determine how they would
withstand a financial shock.
Regular stress tests are part of a more rigorous regime
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law. They
are designed to that ensure banks have enough capital cushions
and are not being overly aggressive in returning cash to
shareholders.
The three scenarios would be used in company-run tests and
tests conducted by the Fed for 19 of the biggest financial
firms. Eleven additional firms would conduct tests using the
baseline scenario, which uses projections based on private
sector forecasts, and the severely adverse scenario.
Under the toughest hypothetical, banks would face recessions
in Europe and Japan and a substantial slowdown in developing
Asia. U.S. unemployment would spike up to almost 12 percent as
the United States experienced a severe recession, the Fed said.
In addition to testing for economic stress scenarios, six
big bank holding companies with significant trading activities
will be checked for their ability to withstand a specific global
market shock.
Those banks are Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co.
The market shock scenario features a broad increase in
interest rates, particularly long-term rates, which would knock
down the value of bank holdings of investment grade bonds, such
as Treasury securities.
The banks must submit their capital plans to regulators by
Jan. 7.
During this round of stress tests, banks will get one
opportunity to adjust plans to repurchase stock or boost
dividends after the regulator's initial assessment of the
capital plan, the Fed said last week.