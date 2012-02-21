WASHINGTON Feb 23 The U.S. futures
regulator again delayed a vote on a long-awaited rule that would
impose tougher rules on the swaps market by defining who will be
a designated swap dealer, making it clearer which energy
companies, banks and other firms will have to set aside more
funds to cover their deals.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission had been
scheduled to vote on Thursday on regulations that would define a
"swap dealer" and "major swap participant," subjecting them to
costly and onerous regulations. The agency removed the rule from
its agenda but did not give a reason.
It is the latest in a series of delays on these
controversial definitions that the CFTC is jointly working on
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The new regulations could be a shock to commodity firms that
will now have to set aside capital and margin requirements on
some of their transactions as swap dealer and major swap
participants.
Commodity companies such as Shell, BP and Vitol contend that
while they may trade billions of dollars a year in swaps, their
trades are done to shield themselves from market risk such as
changes in commodity prices or fluctuations in currency. As a
result, they should not be subjected to the new regulations.
The rules are part of the new regulatory framework being put
in place to boost oversight for the previously opaque $700
trillion over-the-counter derivatives market required under the
2010 Dodd-Frank law. The CFTC is months behind in implementing
many of the rules, and has so finalized about 25 regulations.