WASHINGTON Feb 21 The U.S. futures
regulator on Tuesday again delayed a vote on a long-awaited rule
that would impose tougher rules on the swaps market by defining
who will be a designated swap dealer, making it clearer which
energy companies, banks and other firms will have to set aside
more funds to cover their deals.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission had been
scheduled to vote on Thursday on regulations that would define a
"swap dealer" and "major swap participant," subjecting them to
costly and onerous regulations.
It is the latest in a series of delays on these
controversial definitions that the CFTC is jointly working on
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"The SEC pulled it for a variety of reasons. I think there
is still some questions among the commissioners," said a CFTC
official.
"It wasn't a dispute between us and them so it's a 'them'
issue. They let us know this weekend."
The new regulations could be a shock to commodity firms that
will now have to set aside capital and margin requirements on
some of their transactions as swap dealer and major swap
participants.
Commodity companies such as Shell, BP and Vitol contend that
while they may trade billions of dollars a year in swaps, their
trades are done to shield themselves from market risk such as
changes in commodity prices or fluctuations in currency. As a
result, they should not be subjected to the new regulations.
The rules are part of the new regulatory framework being put
in place to boost oversight for the previously opaque $700
trillion over-the-counter derivatives market required under the
2010 Dodd-Frank law. The CFTC is months behind in implementing
many of the rules, and has so finalized about 25 regulations.