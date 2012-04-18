April 18 U.S. regulators on Wednesday finalized
rules defining a "swap dealer", giving long-awaited guidance on
which firms will be subject to tough new oversight of their
derivatives trades.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities
and Exchange Commission jointly issued the rules that
dramatically raised the threshold of annual trading activity
that would trigger a swap dealer designation, compared to a
proposal issued in late 2010.
The following are quotes from regulators and stakeholders on
swap dealer rules:
REPUBLICAN COMMISSIONER SCOTT O'MALIA:
"I am unable to support this rule not because it fails to
make positive policy choices, but because it undertakes several
unnecessary and astonishing contortions to achieve those
results. These contortions may lead to potentially adverse
inconsistencies and instabilities in the years that follow."
REPUBLICAN CFTC COMMISSIONER JILL SOMMERS:
"Are these the rules I would have drafted if I held the pen
from the beginning of this process? No. Nonetheless, I recognize
that the final rules are much better than the proposed rules."
DEMOCRATIC CFTC COMMISSIONER BART CHILTON
"We developed this entities rule so that the structure would
give us the financial oversight and enforcement responsibilities
we need to define and identify the most important players in the
previously dark, unregulated over-the-counter swaps market, and
allow us to have appropriate regulatory handholds on them."
DEMOCRATIC CFTC COMMISSIONER MARK WETJEN
"It is not possible to come up with a bright-line test that
easily addresses all circumstances and is not susceptible to
abuse or evasion. But the line we draw must be bright enough.
The businesses that do not come anywhere near that line must be
assured they are not swap dealers."
CFTC CHAIRMAN GARY GENSLER
"True to congressional intent, end-users other than those
genuinely making markets in swaps won't be required to register
as swap dealers."
"As the swap dealing market is dominated by large entities,
though, I believe that the final swap dealer definition will
encompass the vast majority of swap dealing activity, as
Congress had intended."
SEC CHAIRMAN MARY SCHAPIRO:
"In establishing who is a security based swap dealer,
Congress gave us the task of identifying those entities that
specifically engage in dealing activity in this market."
"In doing so, Congress did not intend for all, or even most
market participants who merely engage in securities-based swap
transactions such as mutual funds and pension funds to be
regulated as security-based swap dealers."
DENNIS KELLEHER, PRESIDENT OF BETTER MARKETS:
"This rule is an indefensible retreat from financial
reform. It is also a poster child for the pernicious effect of
industry's army of lobbyists and the influence that the
financial industry has at the regulatory agencies.."
"Given that the rule allows every swap dealer to decide for
itself what is or is not a hedge or a 'business' risk, there can
be no doubt that abuse and evasion of this provision could be
rampant."
ANDREA KRAMER, PARTNER AT MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY LLP:
"The intention of Dodd-Frank was not to cause problems for
end-users. This is a major improvement on what was initially
proposed."
"The very, very large corporate entities that also have
trading operations - even if they use swaps to hedge their
commercial end-user risks - might still be swept in, but that is
just a few."
DE'ANA DOW, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AT OGILVY GOVERNMENT
RELATIONS:
"A broader hedge definition and a narrower swap dealer
definition is what the commercial companies wanted to see. I'm
not sure if it goes as far as they would like, but based on the
dialogue at the meeting today, it seems that it is an
improvement over the proposed rules."
SAM HENRY, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF INTERNATIONAL POWER-GDF SUEZ
ENERGY MARKETING NORTH AMERICA:
"We were close to the $3 billion range. At $8 billion, we
should not be classified as a swap dealer."
"We do business with a lot of banks and with the major oil
companies and I would expect they would be covered either by the
swap dealer or the major swap participant definitions. So their
cost will go up and they likely will pass on those costs and we
will have to pass that onto our customers."
HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN FRANK LUCAS:
"From what I can tell today, there were improvements made to
the final rule that will reduce the negative impact on end-users
out in the countryside."