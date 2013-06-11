EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. officials will give JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and several other big firms two years to comply with a controversial Dodd-Frank requirement that they push some swaps trading out of the bank.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Tuesday it had sent letters to seven banks granting them transition periods. The agency had said it expected to give banks extra time to comply with the push-out requirement.
The requirement, part of the 2010 financial law, attempts to keep certain risky trading activity out of entities that receive government backstops, such as deposit insurance or access to the Federal Reserve's discount window.
Banks must push swaps activity into separate arms, or else forgo federal support, to comply.
The rule officially takes effect on July 16. The OCC said it also had granted transition periods to Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and HSBC.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has