By Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 26
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. banking and
housing-finance regulators signaled on Wednesday they need extra
time to review proposed rules requiring swap dealers to hold
more capital and collateral when trading in riskier
over-the-counter derivatives.
Regulators including the Federal Reserve, the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation said they are reopening the public comment period to
allow the industry a chance to have its say on an international
paper on reforms released in July.
The proposed rules are a key pillar of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law designed to bring more transparency to
the nearly $650 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market.
They would require swap dealers such as Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley to put up collateral and hold more
capital against swaps that have not been sent through
clearinghouses, which guarantee trades.
The rules were first proposed in the spring of 2011.