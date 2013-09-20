WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve may
continue with a cap on debit card swipe fees while it appeals a
July ruling that rejected it, a federal judge ruled in an order
made public on Friday.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ordered his own ruling
stayed, pending one from a higher court, the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law directed the
Fed to limit swipe fees, which banks charge merchants when
customers use debit cards.
In a lawsuit brought by retailers and restaurants, Leon
ruled on July 31 that the Fed's cap of 21 cents per transaction
was higher than Congress intended. It was a win for retailers
over banks and card companies such as Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc.
The Fed appealed the ruling in August. Appeals typically
take at least several months before the court rules.
The case is NACS, formerly known as National Association of
Convenience Stores, et al, v. Board of Governors of the Federal
Reserve System, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No.
13-5270.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)