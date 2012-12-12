By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. Senate voted on
Tuesday to begin debating a bill that would keep a financial
crisis-era deposit insurance program in place for two more
years, but it will likely face strong opposition from the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Separately, the Senate passed two non-controversial
legislative fixes to financial regulations that have been called
for by the financial services industry. These changes will now
go to President Barack Obama for his signature.
The Transaction Account Guarantee (TAG) program insures bank
deposits above $250,000, the amount the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp normally covers, in checking accounts that do not
collect interest. It is due to expire at the end of the year.
Bank lobbyists have said that letting the program end could
lead U.S. companies to pull funds from bank accounts and invest
elsewhere, adding to economic uncertainty as the United States
grapples with expiring tax cuts and cuts in government spending.
The Senate voted 76-20 to debate the bill, sponsored by
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, that would give the program
two more years.
"With concerns about the fiscal cliff in the U.S. and
continued instability in European markets, I believe a temporary
extension is needed," Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim
Johnson, a South Dakota Democrat, said in a statement.
"It provides the most certainty for businesses and financial
institutions. It also provides time to prepare for the end of
the program in two years," he said.
The Senate is expected to take another vote on Thursday that
would move the bill toward a final vote.
Even if it musters enough support in the Senate, it could
face a tough path through the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives, where some lawmakers have said the program
should be allowed to end.
Regulators created the TAG program in 2008 to reassure
depositors during the financial crisis and to ensure that
businesses and local governments had access to cash. Lawmakers
extended it as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which was aimed
at reforming Wall Street and protecting consumers.
Now, about $1.5 trillion sits in large business accounts
insured by TAG, according to recent FDIC data. If the extra
coverage lapses, supporters have said, businesses may view
Treasury bills, money market accounts or other options as safer
places to park cash.
A survey by the Association for Financial Professionals
found that U.S. companies would cut bank account balances by 20
percent, on average, if the program expired.
"The TAG program for banks and credit unions has proven its
value to millions of small business and municipal depositors,"
the American Bankers Association and Independent Community
Bankers of America said last week in a letter to lawmakers.
Big banks have downplayed the need for extra deposit
insurance in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
Some Republicans, including leaders in the House of
Representatives, have said that since the program was meant to
be temporary, it should be allowed to expire.
A spokesman for House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said that
Cantor "believes we should not continue to extend these
guarantees."
The Obama administration said in a statement on Tuesday that
it supports a temporary extension of the program but that it
would wind it down at some point.
FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said last week that banks are
in a strong enough liquidity position to weather the end of the
extra deposit insurance but that the decision is up to Congress.
OTHER ACTIONS
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation
to tweak two problems that have arisen in financial regulations.
One change addresses the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to protect
consumers from predatory lending.
Lobbyists had complained that lawmakers had neglected to
require the bureau to sufficiently safeguard confidential
information that companies turned over to the regulator. They
feared competitors could obtain the documents through litigation
or other means.
The fix passed by Congress would require the bureau to abide
by the same standards followed by other finiancial regulators
like the Federal Reserve.
Another change pertains to fee disclosures on ATMs.
ATMS had been required to disclose fees twice to consumers,
once on a placard posted on the machine and again on screens.
ATM operators complained that signs were being deliberately
removed so that people could file lawsuits against them for
being non-compliant with the rules.
Tuesday's action means ATM operators will no longer be
required to mount physical signs on their machines.