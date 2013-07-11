WASHINGTON, July 11 A U.S. Federal Reserve
official said on Thursday that the agency should consider
releasing more information to the public when it takes
enforcement actions against big banks for hurting consumers.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo's comments at a hearing before
the Senate Banking Committee came in response to criticism over
a settlement related to mistakes big banks made while processing
foreclosures in the years after the financial crisis.
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat,
said the Fed had been unwilling to turn over information about
the abuses committed by individual banks and about how the $9.3
billion settlement was reached.
Tarullo did not directly address that settlement but said
the Fed should think about ways to better communicate with the
public about its enforcement activities.
"I think there's a pretty good case to be made for thinking
about putting enforcement actions, orders that we will use, as
you say, internally, out on the public record as well," Tarullo
said.
Warren, a staunch opponent of the biggest banks who set up
the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau before running for
Congress, has gone after regulators for what she sees as their
inability to effectively punish firms that harm consumers.
In the foreclosure settlement, regulators fined banks
including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of
America for problems such as foreclosing while they were
still working with borrowers on loan modifications.
Most of the harmed borrowers received payments of less than
$1,000. Regulators have said they cannot release many of the
details Warren has requested about the banks' mistakes or how
the payouts were determined because they cannot give out
supervisory information.
Critics say that makes it tough to tell if the settlement
was fair.
"I just want to make the point that if you had real
confidence in your settlements and that if people could see the
details of those settlements...then the public could evaluate
for itself whether or not you're really out there fighting on
their behalf," Warren said.
Warren also has criticized financial regulators for settling
with banks without forcing them to admit to misdeeds. U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission head Mary Jo White has since
said her agency will push more firms to admit wrongdoing.
Tarullo said on Thursday that the SEC is in a "fundamentally
different situation" than the Fed because the SEC is primarily
an enforcement body. The SEC forcing firms to admit wrongdoing
could help investors sue the firms as well, he said.
He said the Fed, on the other hand, is more responsible for
protecting taxpayers and often can get banks to correct problems
quickly without taking enforcement steps.
"The precedent value of an admission at the SEC, for
example, is of substantial consequence potentially for
shareholders...and other litigation that may be working off the
same set of facts," Tarullo said.
"What we are most interested in is making sure that any
violations or unsafe and unsound practices are remedied as
quickly as possible."
However, the Fed has pursued higher fines and made other
efforts to ramp up enforcement against big banks, Tarullo said.